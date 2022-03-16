Dr. David Chao says a three month recovery is “best case scenario” for Fernando Tatis Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres announced that Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to miss at least three months of the shortened 2022 season due to a left wrist injury.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was at Spring Training when the announcement was made, and was able to speak to Tatis about the injury, and you can tell he is clearly bummed about the games he will miss.

Dr. David Chao, also known as Pro Football Doc on Twitter, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the Tatis’ injury, and explain why he believes a three month recovery is the “best case scenario” for recovery from injuries like this.