Dr. Fauci first pitch baseball card breaks Topps record

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, was invited by the Nationals to throw out the ceremonial first pitch — a fitting choice during the current medical crisis. Wearing a mask on the mound, Fauci sent his toss well wide of home plate, and the ball bounced past his “catcher,” Doolittle.

The Topps NOW limited edition baseball trading card featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, set an all-time print record run for the franchise, selling 51,512 cards, the Topps said.

PSA Authenticaton Services, Todd Tobias, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the record.

NEW. RECORD. 💥 Dr. Anthony Fauci's #ToppsNOW card sets an all-time high print run record, clocking in at 51,512 cards! pic.twitter.com/sbZtdVX6MC — Topps (@Topps) July 27, 2020