Dr. Fauci looks back at COVID-19 response with regret

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly addressed the nation’s shortcomings in its COVID-19 responses .

This address comes after a report by COVID Crisis Group that revealed the U.S. response to have been disorganized, disadvantaged, and outdated.

Throughout his half-attempted confessions he failed to take any of the blame for the nation’s response despite his position of power during the crisis.

Dr. Kelly Victory, emergency medicine and disaster specialist, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss Fauci’s response.