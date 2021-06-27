Dr. Georgine Nanos answers COVID-19 Delta variant questions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Upon the World Health Organization urging vaccinated people to continue using masks as the Delta variant spreads, many more questions regarding this new variant are arising.

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to clarify information regarding the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Nanos confirmed that the Delta variant is not anymore lethal than the most common COVID-19 virus, but it is highly transmissible.

The Delta variant is still the primary variant in India, where the variant type first emerged.

One out of five COVID-19 infected patients in the USA are infected with the Delta variant.

This variant type is mostly affecting those who are still unvaccinated, Dr. Nanos said.

To fight against this type, Dr. Nanos encouraged everyone to choose either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as there has been some talk about getting a booster shot for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who have a natural immunity from having the virus itself still need to get vaccinated, as they are not protected against this strain, Dr. Nanos confirmed.