Dr. Georgine Nanos discusses antibody testing and herd immunity





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many have questions about COVID-19 as the race for a vaccine continues. Dr. Georgine Nanos a family physician and the CEO of Kind Health Group joined Good Morning San Diego to answer some of these questions and to discuss antibody testing and herd immunity. She went over how scientific trials will show the effectiveness and quality of antibody testing. Watch the video above to watch her full interview with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez.