Dr. Georgine Nanos discusses Regeneron’s COVID treatment Trump took

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Trump continued to credit an experimental drug for the seemingly quick pace of his recovery. He called his diagnosis a “blessing in disguise” in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.

he promised to swiftly get the drug approved for broader use — and distribute it for free — but will need help from other elected officials to get that done.

Trump received an experimental antibody drug made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, a recognition of the above-and-beyond standard of care he receives as president. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven and there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect. Most people recover from COVID-19.

“I had tremendous luck with this Regeneron,” Trump said during the interview.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said in a memo Wednesday that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours, and that his oxygen saturation level and respiratory rate were normal.

Trump speculated that he caught the virus either at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event announcing his new Supreme Court nominee or at a meeting with military families the following day. He said family members often want to get up close to him and “kiss” and “hug” him.

“I can’t say ’Back up. Stand 10 feet” away, Trump said.

Dr. Georgine Nanos joined KUSI News to explain what Regeneron is and who the drug may help.