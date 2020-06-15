Dr. Georgine Nanos discusses the surge in coronavirus cases in Arizona and Texas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some states like Arizona and Texas are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the economy begins to reopen following the lockdown.

But, there has been confusion about whether these upticks are part of a predicted second wave of infection.

CEO of the Kind Health Group, Dr. Georgine Nanos discussed why some states are experiencing a surge, and why it is not necessarily part of a second wave, but rather still part of the first.