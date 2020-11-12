Dr. Georgine Nanos explains CDC’s new guidelines on mask use

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC has put out new recommendations in regards to wearing masks and the Thanksgiving holiday.

CEO of Kind Health Group, Dr. Georgine Nanos, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss what they mean, and how they will keep you safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC’s guidance reads “Everyone Can Make Thanksgiving Safer: Wear a mask.”

They added the following bullet points to ensure safety during your holiday.

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face.