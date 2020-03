Dr. Georgine Nanos on how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is treating a child between the ages of 6-9 with the coronavirus.

Health officials say the child is in good condition with no history of traveling, but most cases we have heard of have been older patients.

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group explained how individuals can stay healthy and how the recovery rate from those affected by the coronavirus will be high.