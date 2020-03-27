Dr. Hacker addresses COVID-19 questions and concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Mona Hacker joined Good Morning San Diego via Skype Friday to address any questions or concerns people may have regarding coronavirus and the impact it is having on public health.

Dr. Mona Hacker is a board-certified family practice physician also in San Diego, California.

She has vast experience in clinical trials and has participated as a principal investigator and sub-investigator on over 100 clinical trials in a wide range of therapeutic areas.