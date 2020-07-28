Dr. Hacker: Anitgens vs Antibody tests





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Director at Horizon Clinical Research, Dr Mona Hacker, joined Good Morning San Diego to help explain the difference between antigens and antibodies.

Antigen tests can be used to screen people infected with coronavirus. Antigens like a virus or bacteria, are recognized by the body to induce an immune response to fight off infection.

Antibody tests are different from antigen tests in that they detect the presence of proteins produced by the body in response to a previous infection.