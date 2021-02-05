Dr. Hacker discusses vaccination rates accelerating and COVID-19 safety for Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The rate of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States is accelerating, and the number of people who have received at least one shot is now higher than the total number of reported U.S. infections a hopeful milestone that comes amid a vaccine rollout at times marked by complexity and frustration.

Director Horizon Clinical Research Dr. Mona Hacker, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss vaccination rates.

The vaccination uptick is coinciding with declining rates of new U.S. coronavirus infections, deaths and hospitalizations signals the situation may be improving.

Around the world, the number of people who say they are willing to get a vaccine is on the rise too, according to a global survey on trust.

Dr. Hacker also discussed the CDC guidelines for Super Bowl Parties.

The CDC says “gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice.”