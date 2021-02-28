Dr. James Schultz takes the temperature of the COVID-19 situation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vaccine rollouts are coinciding with declining rates of COVID-19, said Dr. James Schultz, Chief Medical Officer at Neighborhood Healthcare on KUSI.

Dr. Schultz spoke with KUSI’s Jason Austell on the common occurrence of people not showing up for their vaccine appointments for reasons such as fear of the vaccine and side effects.

The side effects of all the vaccines are overall the same and very minimal, Dr. Schultz said.

In regards to the reopening of schools, he felt that it is important to get teachers vaccinated and for youth athletes to get back on the field while avoiding any unnecessary touching as much as possible.