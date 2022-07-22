Dr. James Schultz talks Paxlovid and other COVID-19 therapeutics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID cases rise, at risk people can seek out antiviral medication/COVID-19 therapurtics once they test positive, to reduce symptoms.

COVID-19 therapeutics like the one Biden is taking, Paxlovid, is an antiviral medication “acts as an orally active 3C-like protease inhibitor”.

But there are concerns with taking Paxlovid in regards to mixing medications.

According to the New York Post, “The FDA recognizes Paxlovid as potentially interacting negatively with other anticoagulant medications, but not specifically Eliquis — though manufacturers advise caution about mixing the two drugs.”

Dr. James Schultz, Chief Medical Officer at Neighborhood Healthcare, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss COVID treatments and if it is available to everyone.

Therapeutics locator:

https://covid-19-therapeutics-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/