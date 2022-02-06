Dr. Jeff Barke discusses the impacts of masking children against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The pandemic’s subsequent loss of normalcy has taken a tremendous toll on students, particularly on the mental health of children.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss school mask mandates.

Mask mandates are not necessary as the likeliness of children contracting and having adverse reactions to COVID-19 is so incredibly low, reiterated Dr. Barke.

Using new vaccines on children is also unnecessary and harmful, added Dr. Barke.