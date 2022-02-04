Dr. Jeff Barke: Masking children is a form of child abuse





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic and the insane “safety” protocols that have resulted have taken, and continue to take, a significant toll on our students.

Here in California, young students are still being forced to wear masks while on campus, in many cases a KN95.

Since the pandemic began, we have known that children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus thanks to CDC statistics. But, that hasn’t stopped California Democrats from continuing to push their failed policies, like mask mandates, on our children.

Just 24 hours ago, KUSI News asked San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to weigh in on the ongoing mask mandates for children, and he refused to say whether or not he supports them. Instead, Gloria deflected and said the mandates come from the state. Thousands of parents want to hear from their Mayor, but he simply said the answer is “get vaccinated.”

In the early stages of the pandemic, doctors who warned children had nothing to worry about, were censored by big tech and shunned by the media.

Board Certified Physician Dr. Jeff Barke, is one of those doctors.

Since early 2020, Dr. Barke has been warning against lockdowns, and urging people not to fear COVID-19. Furthermore, he has been an advocate of reopening our schools, explaining on Good Morning San Diego on June 15, 2020, “in the young and healthy, this virus is no more deadly or dangerous than a bad seasonal influenza.”

Barke has appeared on KUSI News dozens of time to reiterate his points of view, and now yet another study, this time from Johns Hopkins University is proving Dr. Barke to be correct the entire time.

KEY STATS FROM STUDY:

The lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths by about 0.2% in the United States and Europe.

Closing non-essential businesses reducing COVID-19 mortality by 10.6%, like related to bars.

Lockdowns limited public’s access to outdoor recreational activities, forcing them to eat at less safe indoor locations.

Evidence shows limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.

Dr. Barke joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on the study, and once again explain why children should not be wearing masks.

Dr. Barke emphasized the fact that children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and added that forcing them to wear masks, is a “form of child abuse.”

Dr. Jeff Barke scolds California politicians who continue to support mask mandates, calling it a "form of child abuse." Masks for children have caused:

– Anxiety

– Depression

– Increased learning disorders

– Increased suicidal ideation Full Interview: https://t.co/rKXqGEH7N9 pic.twitter.com/jznzRF7tD0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 4, 2022