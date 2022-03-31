Dr. Jeff Barke: Natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity against COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA recently authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, and the immunocompromised.

This would be the fourth shot in a year, for people who are defined as “fully vaccinated.”

As expected, many people are hesitant to do so, since the vaccine does not even prevent you from getting COVID-19. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, is a big supporter of masks and has received a booster shot, and she just got COVID-19 for the second time.

But, the CDC is still urging Americans to get their shots to “protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Dr. Jeff Barke, a Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why boosters are not necessary, and how studies show natural immunity to be a stronger protector against COVID-19 infection.

Earlier this week, President Biden received his second booster shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)