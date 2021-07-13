Dr. Jeff Barke on California requiring K-12 students to wear masks inside schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Department of Public Health announced on July 12 that all K-12 students must wear masks inside school classrooms and buildings or they will not be allowed to enter campus, unless they meet exemption.

A different form of education will be given to those who do not comply, state regulations have said.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the updated mandate.

Dr. Barke explained that the masks do more harm than good to the children.