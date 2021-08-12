Dr. Jeff Barke on masks and back-to-school season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California kids are returning back to school and are required to wear masks while indoors.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positives have been rising among school children across the nation.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his thoughts on the situation.

Dr. Barke began the interview by stating that children remain at very low risk for dangers with COVID-19 and often handle the virus very well.

He stated that almost every child death related to COVID-19 also had significant underlying conditions.

The doctor noted that he does not think it makes sense to keep masking children with “a device that has shown little efficacy.”

Furthermore, Dr. Barke expressed that he thinks parents should have the choice to mask their children at schools.