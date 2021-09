Dr. Jeff Barke opposes vaccine mandates for students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is set to publicly discuss possible vaccination requirements.

Board Certified Primary Care Physician Dr. Jeffe Barke said there’s no reason to mandate a vaccine for children that are at low risk.

Barke spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on why he believes COVID protocols are more harmful to children than the actual virus.