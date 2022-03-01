Dr. Jeff Barke reacts to Gov. Newsom lifting indoor mask mandate and mandatory masking for schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the indoor mask mandate and mandatory masking for schools would be lifted by March 12.

However, the San Diego Unified School District has announced that they will be continued their indoor mask mandate and would reassess once San Diego has left the CDC’s “High COVID-19 Community Level” threshold.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to give his reaction.