Dr. Jeff Barke reacts to San Diego Unified’s proposal to mandate student vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District mandated all students get vaccinated.

Now, the San Diego Unified School District has scheduled a public discussion regarding a similar policy for San Diego students.

The discussion will be hosted by the San Diego Unified Board of Education in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera discussed the upcoming discussion with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

Barrera said he personally supports the idea, and the district will “use the best science available to us” to make their final decision. Barrera also said that it will not be safe for the district to hold an in-person meeting, so they will do it virtually.

Board Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Jeff Barke, reacted to SDUSD’s proposed plan on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

First off, Dr. Barke said there is no reason for them not to hold the meeting in-person. Then, he assured San Diego, “it makes no sense to vaccinate a child that has almost zero risk of any complications of COVID-19, with a vaccine that has no long term safety data, using brand new, never before used science and technology.”

Dr. Barke explained “masks offer little to no protection,” against COVID-19, but have various negative consequences, especially on children. Dr. Barke explained children are suffering immensely from these mask mandates, even calling it a “form of child abuse.”

