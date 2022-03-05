Dr. Jeff Barke reacts to SDUSD’s lifting of student mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When San Diego Unified School District students return from Spring Break after April 4, they will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, school district officials announced Friday.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss SDUSD’s change.

While this is a good thing, they continue to not ask what are the consequences and the harms of masking children, said Dr. Barke.