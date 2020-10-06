Dr. Jeff Barke says masks are a distraction to help the narrative





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Jeff Barke, a Newport Beach family medicine physician who serves as board chair of a public charter school in the city of Orange, has been a vocal opponent of mask-wearing and has said schools and businesses should reopen.

When asked about President Trump taking off his mask before going back to the White House Dr. Barke said, “I think masks are a distraction.”

Barke explained the narrative leading him to this belief. He said, “if you don’t wear a mask and you get COVID, then you’re irresponsible. If you do wear a mask and get COVID, as has been the case with thousands, hundreds of thousands of people, then of course it’s somebody else’s fault.”

Dr. Barke also discussed Trump’s COVID-19 prognosis and whether or not it was a good idea to leave the hospital saying “I think he is progressing as expected.”

