Dr. Jeff Barke says the government should not be mandating masks or vaccines on our children





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many are pushing back against recent vaccination mandates for Los Angeles public schools.

The School Board for the Los Angeles Unified School District voted on Thursday to require Covid vaccinations for students 12 and up. Board Certified Primary Physician Dr. Jeff Barke says the board’s decision is “not based on science.” He shared his thoughts and expertise with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.