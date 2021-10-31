Dr. Jeff Barke warns against vaccinating children despite FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA recently authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Meanwhile, a recent Los Angeles Times article stated, “It’s harder to justify COVID vaccine for children if pandemic’s end is near.”

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his analysis of vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine.

While children have died from COVID-19, there is statistically zero risk of death in those who are less than 18 years of age, said Dr. Barke.

Many of those children also had existing comorbidities, Dr. Barke added.

More than 1 in 4 U.S. residents have likely battled COVID and gained immunity as result.