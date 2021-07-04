Dr. Jeff Barke’s advice on celebrating Fourth of July this year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Los Angeles County has recommended even vaccinated people don a mask indoors, many nearby cities are left wondering if they are next.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant.

On this Fourth of July, Dr. Barke encouraged everyone to celebrate independence from COVID-19 and “tyrannical government edicts” with “maximum liberty.”

Every virus mutates, making way for a new variant, Dr. Barke described.

The CDC’s own data shows that those under 20 years of age have a survivability rate of 99.997%, he added.

Children have a higher risk of contracting seasonal influenza than contracting the coronavirus, Dr. Barke said, yet schools do not close for the seasonal flu.