Dr. Jeffrey Barke asserts ‘shutdowns don’t work’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 3,132 new COVID-19 infections — the 27th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

On Sunday, there were no new virus-related deaths reported.

Sunday was the 19th day with more than 2,000 new cases.

Despite all the lockdown restrictions, ten new community outbreaks were confirmed on Saturday. There have been 60 confirmed outbreaks in the last seven days and 250 cases associated with those outbreaks.

Primary Care Physician, Dr. Jeff Barke, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rising COVID-19 infections in California.

Dr. Barke said cases continue to rise despite California’s strict restrictions because “we know shutdowns don’t work, and we know viruses are going to do, what viruses are going to do.”