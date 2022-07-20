Dr. John Ayers says kids should not be punished for not wearing masks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masks are now required to be worn indoors for students and staff at school in the San Diego Unified School District.

SDUSD Board President Sharon Whitehurst Payne made national headlines for suggesting students not return to school at all if they are uncomfortable with the mask mandate.

And believe it or not, two years after the coronavirus pandemic began, the mask debate is back.

We know young, healthy children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and that cloth masks are ineffective.

So what evidence backs up SDUSD’s decision to force our youth to mask up once again in the classroom?

Dr. John Ayers form the Qualcomm Institute of San Diego joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to break down their thought process, before saying that he doesn’t believe any kids should be punished for not wearing masks.

