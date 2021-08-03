Dr. Kelly Victory: Asymptomatic spread, the reason for wearing a mask, doesn’t happen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

It is the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions. The new requirement will be phased in over several weeks in August and September.

It s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to talk more about mask mandates, and the NYC vaccination requirements, for simple activities like working out at the gym and dining indoors.

Dr. Victory explained that asymptomatic spread, the original reason we implemented mask mandates, doesn’t happen. So, reimplementing mask mandates does not make any sense.

Dr. Victory is not anti-vax, but she believes not everyone is the same and they need to have the ability to make their own decision for what goes in their body.

Dr. Victory supplied KUSI News with the following four points of information illustrating why masks don’t work.

Masks simply don’t work to stop the spread of respiratory viruses. A multitude of studies have shown zero meaningful impact, and states/countries that didn’t employ mask mandates did as well or better than places that mandated masks. “Asymptomatic spread” – the reason why everyone was supposed to wear a mask – simply doesn’t happen! We have always known this, and Fauci acknowledged it early on, but now a study of 10 MILLION people, published in Nature in November 2020 showed that asymptomatic spread simply does not occur with COVID19. It is clear, and the CDC acknowledges, that vaccinated people can still get covid and can still spread covid. That being the case, why would only unvaccinated people be forced to wear masks? Masks are not without significant negative impact. Multiple studies have shown increased incidence of hypercarbia (elevated CO2), increased incidence of dental caries/gingival disease, lung infections, asthma, allergies, skin infections, etc. A growing number of studies are showing that the negative impacts on children are even more profound.