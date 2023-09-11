Dr. Kelly Victory: Bringing masks back is insanity





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – First Lady Jill Biden just tested positive for coronavirus again, despite being quadruple vaccinated.

Since President Joe Biden was in close contact with her, the White House announced Biden was again wearing a mask while indoors.

Many Americans fear that the White House’s moves are foreshadowing the return of mask mandates as we head into the annual winter flu season. Flu season and positive coronavirus cases have been directly related since the pandemic began in 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has also made public comments about the potential for a return to mask-wearing in light of the alleged seasonal uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why a return to masking is nothing but insanity.

