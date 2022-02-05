Dr. Kelly Victory claims that the new Johns Hopkins analysis had “zero impact on COVID guidelines”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – What impacts did the Johns Hopkins Analysis have this week on Governmental Guidelines? Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, told us that “the new study/report has had zero impact on the guidelines…”

New Study Here:

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Dr. Kelly Victory about the analysis as well as the consequences the guidelines are imposing on us.