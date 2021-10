Dr. Kelly Victory comments on LA Times piece on child vaccine mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, the LA Times released an op-ed questioning whether child vaccine mandates can be justified as we near the end of the pandemic.

Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory gave her expertise on the matter on Good Evening San Diego.

For those interested in reading the study on the rise in deaths among teenage boys, you can visit: https://deathship.wordpress.com