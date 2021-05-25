Dr. Kelly Victory declares California’s June 15 reopening date ‘arbitrary’ and ‘political’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss California’s unceasing decision to reopen fully on June 15.

Dr. Victory questioned California’s reopening date, noting the large gatherings taking place in other states for almost ten months!

California’s June 15 date is arbitrary, Dr. Victory said, adding that it does not adhere to science, but rather to politics. Dr. Victory called out Governor Gavin Newsom for consistently making “misguided” decision that are guided by pure politics.

Dr. Victory said, “there is no need to rely on some theoretical model,” explaining “we have real life data.”