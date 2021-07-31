Dr. Kelly Victory: Delta variant is far, far less lethal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist Dr. kelly Victory joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the variant and said the variant is less lethal.

A CDC document was first obtained and published by The Washington Post says that in addition to being more contagious, the delta variant likely increases the risk of severe disease and hospitalization, compared with the original strain.