Dr. Kelly Victory discussed rising infections and different strategies to combat COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 2,532 new COVID-19 infections and 31 additional deaths due to the illness Tuesday, as the state extended regional stay-at-home orders.

The new cases marked the 29th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections and the 20th overall day with more than 2,000 new cases. The 3,000 mark has been crossed five times.

The state’s regional order, which covers an 11-county Southern California area, took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and was set to expire Monday. But with the region’s intensive-care unit capacity at hospitals still officially listed at 0%, the order was extended indefinitely.

The state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said four-week projections indicate incoming COVID-19 patients are expected to continue exceeding ICU capacity in the region. Ghaly said the four-week projections are evaluated daily, and the region can emerge from the stay-at-home order whenever the projection indicates a region’s ICU capacity will rise above 15%.

The four-week projections are based on four factors: current ICU capacity, the region’s seven-day average daily new case rate, the transmission rate and the rate of ICU admissions.

The region is expected to remain under the order for weeks to come, as health officials anticipate case numbers and hospitalizations will keep rising throughout January based on gatherings that likely occurred for Christmas and will again for New Year’s Eve despite warnings.

Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI News to discuss the recent rise in positive coronavirus cases across the United States.

