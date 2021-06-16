Dr. Kelly Victory discusses California’s rules to reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California may be reopening today but there are a few caveats, including who still has to wear a mask and where.

Emergency and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the remaining rules.

Dr. Victory added that children, who are still required to wear masks inside K-12 schools, should not be.

Furthermore, Dr. Victory said that Americans should not have to worry about the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom.