Dr. Kelly Victory discusses if non-pharmaceutical measures can mitigate COVID-19 spread

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study by a group of researchers worldwide is focusing on how countries can further prevent and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The study was published in the Weekly Medical Journal, and it highlights four key points.

First, the study demonstrates that self-imposed prevention can be effective strategies to mitigate and delay the spread of coronavirus. But, the short-term government imposed social distancing might only delay the epidemic for the health care systems to better prepare for an increasing COVID-19 burden.

In essence, hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing in public can help prevent long term spread of the virus, but shutting down the economy will only help in the short term.

The second point is, “government initiated intervention can only be relatively short-lived, if severe and long lasting economic and social consequences are minimized. Meaning state issued stay-at-home orders can only be temporary, without causing major impacts to local economies.

Another point emphasized in the study is that “improving awareness should focus on people like the elderly and disadvantaged people, or those with lower levels of education.”

Finally, the study concluded that “government initiated social distancing alone is unlikely to be sufficient for controlling COVID-19 epidemics.” In short, the study found the stay-at-home orders will not fully stop the spread of COVID-19.

Trauma and Emergency Physician with a specialty in Disaster Preparedness & Response and Public Health, Dr. Kelly Victory, discussed the findings of this study via Skype on KUSI News.