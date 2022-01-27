Dr. Kelly Victory discusses latest state bills on child vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Democrats have recently introduced a bill that would allow children 12-years-old and up to receive vaccinations without parental consent.

SB 866 was introduced by Sen. Scott Weiner from San Francisco.

This comes as state lawmakers are also considering a measure that would require all K-12 students in the state to get vaccinated.

As outlined in that bill, unvaccinated students would not be allowed to attend class.

The proposed law would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required school vaccinations.

Currently, children must be immunized against 10 diseases in order to attend school.

Some of those include: polio, whooping cough, measles, mumps, chicken pox, and meningitis.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss state’s bills on child vaccinations.