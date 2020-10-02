Dr. Kelly Victory discusses President Trump’s recovery after testing positive for coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – News that U.S. President Donald Trump was infected with the world’s most notorious disease is drawing shock, sympathy and some barbs for the American leader. The outpouring from world leaders and flagging markets are leaving little doubt that Trump’s illness will have global implications — even if they’re still unknown.

Should Trump emerge with no visible effects, he could declare a speedy recovery as proof that he’s been right about COVID-19 being overblown, as the virus has an extremely high survival rate.

President Trump and the first lady are reportedly in good spirits, and Trump has continued to work for the American people from quarantine in the White House.

It is worth noting that Friday morning, White House Coronavirus Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas said there is “zero reason to panic” about the Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Kelly Victory discussed President Trump’s infection and recovery process with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Dr. Victory said “it is not entirely clear what a positive test means, because the way the PCR testing, that nasal swab is done, it is so, so sensitive, it picks up any viral particles, even ones that aren’t capable of replicating or causing disease in the host.”

President Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild” symptoms, but those are nothing to necessarily worry about.

Dr. Victory noted that President Trump has publicly revealed he took hydroxychloroquine at one point, but did not want to speculate about what medications his doctors will give him during his recovery process.

