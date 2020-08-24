Dr. Kelly Victory discusses report that found COVID-19 mortality rate to be between 0.1% and 0.3%





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Trump announced major news in the fights against COVID-19, studies of convalescent plasma show promising potential as a treatment.

The treatment relies upon the blood of people who have recovered from the virus, and more than 100,000 people have already signed up for it while more than 70,000 have received the treatment.

The FDA has authorized convalescent plasma as an emergency treatment for COVID-19.

Trauma and Emergency Physician, Dr. Kelly Victory joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the promising signs of the treatment and what it means for the country moving forward.

Furthermore, Dr. Victory discussed a new report from Swiss Policy Research that reports the overall mortality rate of COVID-19 to be about 0.1% to 0.3%, which is very low. They also found that around 80% of those who test positive, remain symptom free.

Dr. Victory explained the report “really is a comprehensive report on international data regarding COVID-19 from the very beginning of this pandemic.”

Continuing, “children are at an extraordinarily low risk of becoming significantly ill from COVID-19, almost at a 0% risk unless they have underlying disease procesees. The report confirms children aren’t really great vectors, in other words, they aren’t really the ones who spread this. And it confirms the case numbers are quite faulty because many patients are counted 2, 3, or 4 times if they were tested more than once.”