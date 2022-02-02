Dr. Kelly Victory discusses Super Bowl mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Los Angeles County Health Department announced last week that all attendees at the Super Bowl would be given a KN95 mask and asked to don it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with officials such as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, were photographed without masks at the Rams-49ers game last weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The debacle has re-ignited the debate on the effectiveness of masks.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the Super Bowl’s mask mandates.