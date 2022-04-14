Dr. Kelly Victory discusses the BA.2 omicron variant on the rise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Planning on traveling soon? Keep that mask in your pocket.

The Biden administration announced that the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate will be sticking around for another 15 days, until May 3.

The mandate was supposed to expire on April 18.

Officials plan to use the extra time to gather more information about the BA.2 variant

As a reminder, the mandate means that masks will continue to be enforced on all public transportation.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the BA.2 omicron variant.