Dr. Kelly Victory discusses the effectiveness of face masks in indoor spaces

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is requiring indoor masking starting Monday, a result of San Diego County entering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high COVID-19 transmission level last week.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego”

The school district made the announcement on Friday and will apply to students, teachers and staff attending summer school and summer enrichment programs.

Indoor masking will be required at all schools and district offices.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data and we will communicate if there are any changes in two weeks,” the school district said in a letter sent to students and parents.

“If your student is participating in summer school or other summer enrichment program, please send them to school or their program with a mask. If they do not have one, masks will be provided. Students and staff will be required to wear their masks while indoors only,” the school district said.

A mask requirement in the school district was not announced for the fall semester.

Dr. Kelly Victory wrote to KUSI, “MASKS DON’T WORK. Masks have NEVER been shown to appreciably decrease the spread of respiratory viruses, and we have hundreds of published scientific studies proving their ineffectiveness to do so. Additionally, real-world data from this pandemic PROVE that masks are ineffective.”