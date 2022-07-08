Dr. Kelly Victory discusses the SD City employee terminations for refusing to test for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October of 2021, KUSI reported that hundred of San Diego Police Officers were expected to lose their jobs over the vaccine mandate. KUSI was harshly criticized for

Thursday, the San Diego Union Tribune reported, “neither the city nor the San Diego Police Department would confirm how many officers received advanced notices of termination, the first step in the city’s termination process. City and police officials said they were unable to provide a total for officers because of state laws that guard officers’ personal information.” The SDUT added that, “34 employees from other departments received notices.”

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI to discuss the unvaccinated city employees being fired for refusing to test for COVID-19.

