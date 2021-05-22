Dr. Kelly Victory disputes California’s mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite the CDC’s recommendation, mask mandates will remain in California until June 15.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.

Unless one has an illness, Dr. Kelly Victory said, there is no need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

Dr. Victory also objected to children wearing masks, as children are not good “vectors” of the illness, meaning they are not good at spreading it, she said.