Dr. Kelly Victory explains who the people contracting COVID-19 are right now





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronavirus numbers may be slowing down, but there are still a good amount of positive cases being reported across the country, and here in San Diego County.

Dr. Kelly Victory has been studying the infections, and found the age groups with the largest number of cases are 18-34 and 35-49. Victory said these people “largely are not becoming significantly ill” and they are the same people who are venturing out of their homes and mingling with others.

Furthermore, around 70% of the cases are happening in people under 49-years-old. People under 49 years older only represent a total of about 7% of all the deaths.

Dr. Victory explained who the real people getting the virus are right now on Good Morning San Diego.