Dr. Kelly Victory insists people ignore the hysteria over rising case numbers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Victory, MD, is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina.

Dr. Victory insists people ignore the hysteria over rising case numbers, and explains how it can be seen as a positive and progress toward herd immunity.