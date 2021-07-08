Dr. Kelly Victory joins Trump in filing lawsuit against tech giants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After being banned on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against these big tech companies.

Dr. Kelly Victory, who is a regular here on KUSI, is a Co-Plaintiff in this lawsuit.

She missed the press conference today due to a delayed flight but regardless, Trump gave her a shoutout during the press conference.

She joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the lawsuit.