Dr. Kelly Victory joins Trump in lawsuit against tech giants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After being banned for several months now from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the tech giants.

Trump is claiming that he and other conservatives were unduly censored.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Co-Plaintiff in the lawsuit, had to miss the press conference this week, but Trump still made a shoutout to her during the conference.